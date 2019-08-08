Kenya team set to depart today for Dakar

NATIONAL women’s team depart for Dakar, Senegal today for the 2019 women’s FIBA Afro-basketball Championships.

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) secretary Vitalis Gode confirmed that the team will travel in two batches because of late booking.

“I am trying to secure the tickets as I speak. The girls must travel for the championship today,” Gode assured of the 12-team championship that starts on Saturday.

Kenya have been pooled in Group D alongside favourites Mozambique and Cape Verde in the first round.

The team has been training twice a week at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium under veteran coach Ronny Owino and Evelyne Kedogo.

Owino said guard Seline Okumu has withdrawn from the side due work-related issues. He said Diaspora-based Felmas Adhiambo and Purity Odhiambo will also be left.

Equity Bank post player Salma Akinyi was called up to replace Felmas Adhiambo who was to return back to the United States.

The team comprises—Debra Obunga, Samba Mjomba, Annerose Mandela, Georgia Adhiambo, Betty Kananu and Hilda Luvandwa, Belinda Okoth, Shilalei Shani, Mercy Wanyama and Vilmah Achieng.

Elsewhere, coach Tony Ochieng said the achievements by Kenya Morans has set the bar very high and now everyone is looking at basketball during the All Africa Games.

“We will have to push very hard and respond well to register good performance in Morocco,” said Ochieng.

“ We expect to finish on the podium. The training is fine with everyone in camp doing three sessions a day. We are able to cover a lot.”

Ochieng said that three on three has no structured plays and that what is important is the ability and skill level.