Everton have fresh approach for Zaha worth £80m

Crystal Palace have underlined their determination to hold onto Wilfried Zaha by turning down another improved cash-plus-players offer for the Eagles star.

Everton’s approach of £70m, striker Cenk Tosun on loan and James McCarthy is the latest big-money proposal that has failed to tempt Palace to do business.

In total Everton believe the package is worth around £80m. The Eagles had already turned down one bid of £52m bid and another offer of £65m plus Tosun and McCarthy for their star man Zaha.

Toffees boss Marco Silva is desperate to land a new winger before the transfer window closes at 5 pm on Thursday and is pushing hard to make Zaha that man.

But Palace’s resolve is proving just as strong, with chairman Steve Parish defiantly maintaining their stance that Zaha will not be allowed to leave Selhurst Park this summer. Palace have already sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United and don’t want to lose another prized asset.

Parish had assured Zaha they would not stand in his way of a move but has also vowed not to sell him for less than what Palace consider his market value, which is what Everton’s offers have been deemed as so far. Palace re-signed Zaha from Manchester United for £6m in 2015 and have to hand the Old Trafford club 25 per cent of any profit due to a sell-on clause in the deal.