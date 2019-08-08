Coach Mbati set a target of six medals in men’s taekwondo at AAG

National taekwondo head coach Nesmus Mbati has set a target at least six medals in the forthcoming All Africa Games set for 19-31 Rabat Morocco.

Mbati, who has been preparing his eight-man team at Kasarani, opened up of his intention of contributing to the medal tally of the Kenyan team by scooping at least six medals in his first games competition as the national coach.

The tactician, who began his tenure with the national team in January, banks on the team’s preparations which began in May with the Rwanda Genocide Memorial tournament to deliver the medals.

Besides Rwanda, the team also had a two-week training stint at Kibabii University in June and played test matches in three cities in Egypt last month.

Mbati said he is keen to redeem the image of the Kenyan team which exited the last edition of the games in Congo Brazzaville without a medal. The team, skippered by Brian Nyore, has a representative in each category and Mbati feels that out of the eight categories, six will deliver a medal.

The eight representatives are Sean Michael (featherweight), Stephen Odhiambo (flyweight), Innocent Wafula (middleweight), Vincent Dock (welterweight), Francis Ngugi (fin-weight), Collins Khaemba (bantamweight), Japhet Ngolo (lightweight) and Nyore who features in heavyweight.

“I am eying six medals at the All African Games if our preparations are anything to go by. We have arguably had the best preparations this far as the team began in May in Rwanda. Last month, we were exposed to the best facilities in Egypt and had the opportunity to train and play against the best and this shaped the boys. During the last edition of the games, we did not get a medal but this time around we will do our best to reach out the target.”

Mbati further cited North and West African countries as their biggest threats in the games but he exuded confidence that he will prevail. His sentiments were echoed by the ladies head coach Eliachim Otieno who tipped Morocco to dominate by virtue of being the host.

“For long, Arabic countries have dominated but we are also ready. We have prepared well just like the men’s team and I think our catch will be big compared to the 2011 edition. The ladies team will be skippered by Mary Mureu. In 2011 edition held in Maputo, Mozambique, Gladys Mwaniki and Sarah Njoki won silver and bronze medals respectively.