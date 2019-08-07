United’s total outlay for Maguire deal set to be just under £150m

Manchester United are investing almost £150million into Harry Maguire turning their defensive fortunes around.

Maguire sealed a world-record £80m switch from Leicester City and was unveiled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s third summer signing on Monday, penning a six-year contract with the option of an additional season.

Reports indicate the central defender will earn in the region of £190,000 a week during what is the longest deal ever signed at Old Trafford.

Maguire’s wages will come in at £69m should he remain at the club for seven years, taking United’s total outlay to just under £150m. Solskjaer was desperate for defensive reinforcement in readiness for his first full season in charge and has landed both top targets after the £50m capture of Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 54 goals shipped the last term is a worse record than in any previous Premier League season. Of the top 10, only West Ham conceded more.

Maguire is likely to partner Victor Lindelof against Chelsea on Sunday and Solskjaer believes the 26-year-old can offer more stability while also offering further options in possession. “Harry is one of the best centre backs in the game today,’ Solskjaer said.

"He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure— coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes—I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.”

Maguire completed his medical at Carrington over the weekend before putting pen to paper. “When Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” he said.

“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. “It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”