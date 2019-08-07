Ulinzi Stars to use military games as build-up for Premier League

Ulinzi Stars are bracing up for the East African Community Military Games starting on Tuesday next week in Nairobi.

Ulinzi head coach Benjamin Nyangweso termed the tournament as very timely and a good build-up for the league ahead of the Kenya Premier League later in the month.

The team is currently in pre-season and with high targets set for the coming season, Nyangweso said his players will gain massively from the tournament in terms of fitness and gelling well ahead of KPL campaign.

“The games come at a very good time for us; just when we are preparing for the KPL season and I am happy because it will help us in terms of fitness and getting to improve the coordination between players,” he said.

The soldiers head to the tournament looking to defend the title and by virtue of playing at home, Nyangweso has exuded the confidence of retaining it.

“We have the advantage of playing at home and we must make use of it. Winning this title will be our top target and will be an additional motivation for us going into the new season,” he added. The event which ends on August 23rd will be played at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.