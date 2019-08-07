Close

ULINZI BRACE UP

Ulinzi Stars to use military games as build-up for Premier League

In Summary

• The soldiers head to the tournament looking to defend the title and by virtue of playing at home

• The event which ends on August 23rd will be played at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC),Kasarani.

by BY FRANCIS WADEGU
Sports
07 August 2019 - 06:00
Ulinzi Stars’ head coach Benjamin Nyangweso
Ulinzi Stars’ head coach Benjamin Nyangweso
Image: FILE

Ulinzi Stars are bracing up for the  East African Community Military Games starting on Tuesday next week in Nairobi.

Ulinzi head coach Benjamin Nyangweso termed the tournament as very timely and a good build-up for the league ahead of the Kenya Premier League later in the month.

The team is currently in pre-season and with high targets set for the coming season, Nyangweso said his players will gain massively from the tournament in terms of fitness and gelling well ahead of KPL campaign.

“The games come at a very good time for us; just when we are preparing for the KPL season and I am happy because it will help us in terms of fitness and getting to improve the coordination between players,” he said.

The soldiers head to the tournament looking to defend the title and by virtue of playing at home, Nyangweso has exuded the confidence of retaining it.

“We have the advantage of playing at home and we must make use of it. Winning this title will be our top target and will be an additional motivation for us going into the new season,” he added. The event which ends on August 23rd will be played at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

Ulinzi Stars mentor their youth sides ahead of the season

The team had sessions with the two youth teams, culminating into an exhibition match
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY FRANCIS WADEGU
Sports
07 August 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne blames players absence for loss to Tanzania
    2d ago Football

  2. Kangaru vow to pull shockers in East Africa games in Arusha
    1d ago Rugby

  3. Stalemate continues in Zidane’s cold war with Bale
    2d ago Football

  4. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    2w ago Football

  5. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    5d ago Athletics

Latest Videos