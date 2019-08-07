Rugby body await Sh190m from Sports Fund to roll out programmes

Cash-strapped Kenya Rugby Union(KRU) are waiting for Sh190 million from the Sports Fund to fund various national teams under their docket.

The Sports Fund Board approved the budget on July 16 but weeks down the line the money is yet to hit the union's bank account.

This comes at a critical time for the union with the Kenya Lionesses departing today for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in South Africa, where they face Madagascar, Uganda and South Africa. The team is yet to receive their allowances totalling Sh7 million having started training in April.

The Kenya Simbas are scheduled to play return leg matches against Zambia and Zimbabwe this month and next month. KRU have estimated the cost of hosting an international match at Sh5 million including paying off the team and technical bench allowances.

A huge chunk of the budget will go to towards salaries and allowances for the Kenya Sevens team who start their training mid this month for the Olympic qualifiers in November and World Seven Series in December. Kenya Lionesses who are bidding to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo next year will be the other beneficiaries.

Sources close to the union feel there are two sets of rules for federations when it comes to disbursement of funds. "Football they received Sh250 million for the Africa Cup of Nations immediately while golf was also funded almost immediately. We sent our budget; it has been approved but we are yet to receive a cent.”

He added that financial challenges are affecting the performances of the various teams. “ Look at our Kenya Under-20 team; we needed a budget of Sh20 million for preparations and a training camp in South Africa; our Lionesses were supposed to go for a training stint in South Africa but could not go and we can't be blamed for mediocre performances." the sources noted.

Efforts to get a comment from Ministry of Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia were unsuccessful as he is out of the country.