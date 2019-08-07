KPL champions in search of new tactician after Oktay fails to show up

Gor Mahia have launched the process of replacing coach Hassan Oktay ahead of their Caf Champions League preliminary round set for this weekend.

Gor opted to hunt for another coach after the Turkish-born Cypriot coach failed to jet back on Monday from a compassionate leave granted last week by his employers.

Oktay, who helped Gor clinch their 18th Kenyan Premier League title as well as advancing to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederations Cup left the country a week ago, to attend to a family matter and was expected to fly in on Monday.

However, the club which is preparing for the first leg of the preliminary round away to Angle Noir of Burundi began the process of poaching his successor after Oktay failed to return and could not be reached on phone.

According to the club’s chairman Ambrose Rachier, Oktay could not be reached on phone and was yet to respond to his emails by yesterday, signalling fears that he may have left for good. The club is currently under the tutelage of assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo.

Rachier revealed that he has opted to search for Oktay’s replacement as the beckoning Caf matches require an experienced tactician hence he was running out of patience. He, however, said the process of scratching for Oktay’s successor could be halted should the stylish coach jet in.

Oktay succeeded British-born coach Dylan Kerr who resigned barely a year into the club to take up another coaching job with Black Leopards of South Africa.

“He did not return on the expected day (Monday) and we are uncertain if he will return. He requested to attend to an urgent family matter which we obliged but I can not reach him on phone neither has he responded to my emails. We have an important continental match this weekend which requires an experienced coach and we can’t wait any longer. He could be on his way coming and if he returns, then we will allow him to shape the boys for the forthcoming match. At the moment, I am going through profiles of the coaches who had expressed interest in the job.”

At the same time, the long-serving chairman denied taking disciplinary actions against Oktay for lateness and deserting duty. He also refuted reports that he had visited Oktay’s house where it was reported that he (Oktay) left the country with his belongings.

“He has a running contract with us and should he return, we have no plans of taking any disciplinary actions for lateness. He could be guilty of breach of contract should he fail to return but at the moment, I am concerned with the team being under the stewardship of an inexperienced coach at the moment. I have not visited his house since he left neither do I have the keys and I am not aware if he left with his belongings.”