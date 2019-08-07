Boxers embarks on specialised training ahead of Morocco show

National boxing team coach Musa Benjamin is counting days to the forthcoming All African Games with great expectations.

Musa said he’s done with basics and he is now taking the team training to the next level.

“We are looking forward to the games. The boxers are now up to the task. We are now done with the basics phase of training after identifying the boxers’ weaknesses and strong points and we have embarked on specific training as we want to win as many medals as possible. So we are dealing with individual boxers. The essence is to improve many facets of the game including boxers’ jabs and hooks, footwork and that’s what we mean by specific sessions of training,” Musa explained.

Musa is happy that the team is a blend of experienced and young budding talent.

Among the new crop of boxers in the team are Police middleweight George Cosby Ouma and female boxer Evelyn Akinyi of Kisumu. Nick Okoth and Shaffi Bakari are among the experienced pugilists in the squad.

“The new boxers are grasping new tips really fast and getting along well with the veterans.

"Christine Ongare, Elizabeth Andiego and Lorna Kusa are all experienced ladies who have represented Kenya on many occasions and will be banking on their expertise.

“Andiego and Ongare are both very passionate boxers and have represented the country many times. Nevertheless, Andiego has never won a medal while Ongare has two to her credit. Andiego can punch from various angles while Ongare possesses an uncanny knack for hand speed and is a lot more aggressive,” Musa, who coached Tanzania in Gold Coast, said. Musa also hopes the draw will favour Kenyans in Morocco.