Ouma lauds boys as Eldonets stun Thunder move closer to play offs

ELDONETS coach Maurice Ouma lauded his boys for moving closer to securing a playoff berth with six matches still to play.

Eldonets stunned second-placed Thunder 67-57 in a tightly contested match to post their biggest result at their back yard in Eldoret.

“We have been working hard to reverse the six straight games we lost before this tie. It is a huge win for us but we still need to work hard,” said Ouma.

“We are focusing on more wins to move up the table ahead of the coming playoffs. We will plan well for the remaining games and I am sure we will get results.”

James Omweno scored 21 points and Nevin Otieno chipped in with 14 for Eldonets. Kenya Morans captain Griffin Ligare shot 18 and Kevin Chogo hit 14 for Thunder.

At Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) came from behind to blank Umoja 83-70. Kevin Oyugi tallied 29 points in only his second premier league match since arriving from Minnesota, USA.

KPA, who lost 83-77 to Ulinzi Warriors the previous day trailed in three quarters before Oyugi burst into life in the last stanza.

“I am happy with the way it all went. I did not take outside shots but preferred to drive to the basket because it was so easy going in there,” Oyugi said. Umoja were in the driving seat for three quarters but suffered a lapse in the fourth that saw the men of the port sail away with maximum points.

“Lack of concentration cost us the win . They put too much pressure on my playmaker forcing him to make costly turnovers. Our key scorer Nick Ogol also fouled out,” Observed coach Steve Kuta.

Eagles Wings-led 26-11 at the break and went on to drub Kenyatta University Oryx 46-37 in the women’s premier show. Sandra Ekasimba was good for 13 points for the winners while Teresa Ekise shot 12 and Sharon Odera managed 10 for the campus girls.

“I had only six players who dressed up for this game. I had no choice but to join in. We played well though but need to step up,” said Wings coach Evelyn Kedogo.

At the Kenyatta Sports ground, Kisumu Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) crushed to Lakeside 55-27 after training 32-12. “We couldn’t execute an offence and missed open scoring opportunities.”

Coach Charles ‘Ghost’ lamented. In the lower division, Strathmore University had 17 points from Elisha Odhiambo and 13 from Reuben Pere in a 67-57 win over Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

KDF Morans hit Blazers 58-50 as Steve Omolo scored 17 and Odhiambo Okero added 16. Brian Busu had the losers’ 21. In the women’s tie, Riara University destroyed Footprints 74-37. Judy Wanjiru and Sylvia Anyango each hitting 14.