Oliech drafted in Gor's 25-man squad ahead of Caf tie against Aigle Noir of Burundi

Former Harambee Stars' captain Dennis Oliech made it to Gor Mahia 25-man squad submitted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of preliminary rounds commencing this weekend.

Gor, who are keen to qualify to the group stages of the tournament, will begin their bid against Aigle Noir of Burundi away on Sunday before hosting the return leg in a fortnight.

Oliech's inclusion in the squad indicates the striker who began training last week has fully recovered from a broken arm suffered in May while on duty against Western Stima.

The club also drafted the names of new signings Gislain Yikpe Gnamien of Ivory Coast and Ghanaian Francis Afriyie in the list which also has Tanzanian duo of Dickson Ambundo and David Mapigano.

Other new signings who made it to the list are former Nairobi Stima winger Curtis Wekesa and Stima centre half Maurice Ojwang'.

The club, however, omitted their newly acquired striker Kennedy 'Agogo' Otieno and Dennis Oalo from the list. Also axed from the list are fast-rising strikers Eliud Lokuwam and Erick Ombija.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner between USM Alger of Algeria and Sonidep of Niger.

Meanwhile, Stand-in coach Patrick Odhiambo who is expected to guide the team in Hassan Oktay’s absence exuded the confidence of leading the club to reach their targets.

The former Sony Sugar coach said he was equal to the task as his boss who is on compassion leave remains uncertain of returning to the club.

“This team has values and way of doing things. There are also clearly defined targets and expectations which I must work to achieve. I’m confident of steering the club in every tournament and shape the team to produce the desired results. I’m equal to the task,” noted Odhiambo.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch; Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang; Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango; Forwards: Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.