Odhiambo parts ways with Sofapaka on Mutual consent

Harambee Stars midfielder Dennis Odhiambo is the latest senior player to part ways with 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka. Odhiambo confirmed his exit from the club yesterday (Monday) on mutual consent and has expressed optimism in signing a new deal before the new season which begins on August 31.

Odhiambo joined Sofapaka last year from Thika United where he penned a two-year deal but opted to request for his release letter after a long push and pull on his accrued salary.

The versatile player, who represented the country at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations and skippered Kenya in the Chan qualifiers, said he had several offers lying on his table and remained confident of settling for the best ahead of the new season.

Earlier, Kenyan champions Gor Mahia had expressed interest in Odhiambo’s services courtesy of his experience but he remained tight-lipped on his next move.

“I received my release letter last Sunday after parting ways with Sofapaka on mutual consent and at the moment I am a free agent. A number of clubs had shown interests in my services and I hope to find a new home before the new season.”

Odhiambo joins former Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru and Umaru Kasumba who left the club at the end of the past season. Kasumba has since joined Zambian champions Zesco United while Waruru is reportedly edging closer to joining KCB. Meanwhile, the club is likely to lose the Burundian duo of Justin Ndikumana and Mousa Omar who are all understood to be pushing to have their release letters.