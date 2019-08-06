Close

No love lost as Kenya, Cameroon are drawn in pool B of AAG

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
06 August 2019 - 19:33
Malkia Strikers celebrate in a past match
volleyball Malkia Strikers celebrate in a past match
Image: courtesy

Once again Kenya and Cameroon national women’s volleyball teams will renew rivalry during the August 19-31 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The two sides recently clashed twice during the African Nation Cup in Egypt but it was the Central Africans who had the final laugh.

The teams were drawn in  Pool B where the East Africans came from two sets down to see off Cameroon 3-2(18-25,16-25,27-25, 30-28 and  15-10) in the group stage.

However, Cameroon later turned tables on the Kenyans winning in the finals 3-2(25-17, 25-27,25-23,23-25 and 15-13) to successfully defend the title they won in 2017.

Interestingly, Kenya has also been drawn alongside Senegal and Algeria who were in the same pool during the African Cup of Nations but Kenya easily won against the two nations.

Of the four nations, Kenya and Cameroon are favoured to proceed to the last four if the  FIVB  ranking is anything to go by.

Cameroon is placed 17 while their nemesis is ranked 20.

The two nations will also be buoyed by their participation in the recently concluded Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Catania, Italy where they failed to record wins.

Coincidentally  both sides lost  all their matches with Kenya succumbing to Italy, Netherlands and Belgium in Pool F  matches, while  Cameroon was a pale shadow of themselves going down to Brazil, Dominican Republic and Azerbaijan with the identical set of 3-0

Pool A has  hosts Morocco, Botswana, Mauritius and Nigeria 

