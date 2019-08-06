No love lost as Kenya, Cameroon are drawn in pool B of AAG

Once again Kenya and Cameroon national women’s volleyball teams will renew rivalry during the August 19-31 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The two sides recently clashed twice during the African Nation Cup in Egypt but it was the Central Africans who had the final laugh.

The teams were drawn in Pool B where the East Africans came from two sets down to see off Cameroon 3-2(18-25,16-25,27-25, 30-28 and 15-10) in the group stage.

However, Cameroon later turned tables on the Kenyans winning in the finals 3-2(25-17, 25-27,25-23,23-25 and 15-13) to successfully defend the title they won in 2017.

Interestingly, Kenya has also been drawn alongside Senegal and Algeria who were in the same pool during the African Cup of Nations but Kenya easily won against the two nations.

Of the four nations, Kenya and Cameroon are favoured to proceed to the last four if the FIVB ranking is anything to go by.

Cameroon is placed 17 while their nemesis is ranked 20.

The two nations will also be buoyed by their participation in the recently concluded Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Catania, Italy where they failed to record wins.

Coincidentally both sides lost all their matches with Kenya succumbing to Italy, Netherlands and Belgium in Pool F matches, while Cameroon was a pale shadow of themselves going down to Brazil, Dominican Republic and Azerbaijan with the identical set of 3-0

Pool A has hosts Morocco, Botswana, Mauritius and Nigeria