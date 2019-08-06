Nationwide debutants Kisumu All Stars confirm six new signings

SportPesa Premier League newbies Kisumu All-Stars have bolstered the team by signing six players.

Team manager Alfred Omondi confirmed the signing of four former Sony players Jeckonia Ogendo (defender), Patrick Ochieng (defender), Maxwell Onyango (midfielder) and Steve Otieno (striker).

Others are Mark Kwasira from National Super League side Modern Coast Rangers and midfielder Martin Oduor from Western Stima.

“Pre-season has not been badly off. We are in talks with other players and we hope to complete the signings,” said Omondi.

He said the players who guided the club to the top tier league have been given improved contracts. “The players will be happy and we look forward to a wonderful debut season,” said the team manager.

He added that their target is to maintain their top tier league status. All-Stars, popularly known as Blue Eagles, open their campaign against Ulinzi Stars on August 31 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Kisumu All-Stars have been preparing for the new season under veteran tactician Henry Omino and Omondi said he is happy with the preparations so far. Omino took over from Francis Oduor, who helped the team qualify to the KPL. Oduor will assist Omino.

Speaking after yesterday's training session, coach Omino praised the new signings saying they have gelled well with the rest of the team. “We have been together for one month now and my assessment is the team is good,” said the veteran coach who has handled several clubs.