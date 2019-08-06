Injury doubts for Simbas trio ahead of Zambia clash

Kenya Simbas' props Patrick Ouko and Melvin Thairu alongside winger Billy Omondi are injury doubts for the Victoria Cup match against Zambia in the next fortnight.

The trio suffered knocks in the 30-29 defeat to Zimbabwe in Victoria Cup match over the weekend in Bulawayo. Ouko has an ankle injury, Thairu picked up a knock on the knee while Omondi has a shoulder complaint.

Speaking yesterday after arrival from Zimbabwe, head coach Paul Odera said the three will be monitored in the next one week to see if they can get back to training ahead of the Zambia clash.

"We will monitor them for the next couple of days to see if they can recover quickly and in good time. If not, we hope to look for other players who are fit,” added Odera

The tactician said tackling and defensive shape will be the areas of improvement, ahead of the two home fixtures against Zambia and Zimbabwe.

"It's something we have to focus on. Our alignment in defence was poor against Zimbabwe thy tested our wide channels and were exposed so we have work to do in that regard,” he added.

Odera said he is keen to lay a solid foundation for the next cycle of Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

"We want to get the basics right and play the modern game which involves our players having to be all-rounded in all facets of play,” he noted.

Kenya scored five tries and added two conversions in the one-point defeat to the Sables.

The Simbas tries were scored by with flanker Monate Akuei scored brace with Anthony Odhiambo, Elkeans Musonye and Johnstone Mungau scoring one each. Jacob Ojee and Charles Kuka kicked over a conversion each. Both teams were tied 17-17 each at half-time.

Odera rued the missed conversions from his side that would have won the match.

"We have a big problem with kicking for conversions in Kenyan rugby. Look at our sevens teams and just generally all-round our clubs; it's something which we must address going forward.