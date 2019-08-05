Winless Malkia strikers switch focus to AAG in Morocco

National women’s volleyball team completed the Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers in Catania Italy winless after going down to Belgium 3-0(25-15, 25-14, 25-7)in their last Pool F match on Sunday night.

Prior to Belgium match, Kenya had lost their previous group matches against host Italy and Netherlands in identical sets of 3-0 and with the development, Kenya lost on automatic qualification to the Tokyo 2020.

In the match against Belgium, team captain Mercy Moim emerged Kenya’s top scorer with eight points.

In a post-match interview, Kenya coach Shailen Ramdoo said, “ "I think that today we played better than during the first set against Italy on Friday. I'm discovering some players' have frequent mistakes especially the old players. And that’s why I'm keen on bringing in new players. So it was a good experience to know how far my team can go. I think we are still in time to make good changes."

The East Africans will now line up for the sole ticket up for grabs during the next year Continental Olympic Qualifiers in yet to be decided venue.

The side coached by FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo will now switch focus to All Africa Games set for August 19-31 in Rabat Morocco.

Kenya will be keen to defend the title they won in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville.

The team which will travel in two batches will head to residential camp on Tuesday at the Moi Stadium Kasarni ahead of their departure to Rabat, Morocco next Wednesday for build-up matches ahead of the proper kick-off of the AAG.

The first batch was scheduled to arrive in the country later on Monday night while the second batch will arrive in the country on Tuesday afternoon.