Openda appeals for bail-out

Telkom coach Jos Openda has made a passionate plea for corporates to come on board and rescue the team following the departure of long-time sponsors Telkom Kenya.

Openda observed that the team’s results are anything a corporate would want following 7-0 and 6-1 wins over Kenyatta University and Sliders respectively in their weekend Kenya Hockey Union Premier League matches at the City Park.

A 13-goal tally in two games and just a goal conceded was the perfect way for the iconic team to end their first leg matches to further stretch their lead with 17 points, three more than second-placed United States International University (USIU)-A Spartans.

Openda, who made a U-turn after initially hanging boots in February, said his decision was for the good of the team as the search for a sponsor continues for the cash-strapped club.

He said: “We wanted to finish the first leg strongly and the girls were exceptional. We want to improve our fitness levels which are wanting as we prepare for the African Club Championship.”

“We appeal to the corporates to have a good gesture towards this historic club and offer financial support because hockey is expensive and we cannot do it on our own. Facilitating the players is a big challenge to us.”

“I returned to the touchline because we wanted to up our performances so that we can secure a sponsor. After that, we shall see what happens.”

His counterpart Linet Onyango was relieved to end the first leg but observed that her side will need to work harder.

“It is nice to finish the first leg. We now turn attention to the second leg. Our strategy today didn’t work and most of my midfielders looked tired in the second half,” said Onyango.

“We have done well but not the best. We will work on our downfalls and weaknesses in attack as well as defence.

Jackie Mwangi scored her second brace in two matches. She opened the scoring in the 14th minute and added her second of the game in the 47th minute. Babra Simiyu poked home a second in the 27th minute to mark a comfortable first half.

Terry Juma (39th) and Maureen Okumu (44th, 54th) ensured the damage was beyond repair before Noella Makena’s stoppage-time consolation.

National Super League side, Thika Rovers roared back from a 1-0 setback courtesy of Jeft Olambo’s 12th-minute strike to win 2-1 against University of Nairobi (UON). Madeca Ogada’s 41st-minute goal restored parity as Gilbert Ouko sealed the victory with four minutes to go to mark a much needed three points. It was UON’s fourth loss of the season.