Garissa Boys Town impresses in Copa Coca Cola U16

Garissa Boys Town High finished fourth in the Copa Coca Cola under 16 category- the highest position a team from Northern Region has achieved in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association games.

Coach Rodgers Wekesa feels the North Eastern outfit were robbed in the semis against Koyonzo when the referee added 10 extra minutes which allowed Koyonzo to equalize sending the game into extra time.

Koyonzo won 3-1 on post match penalties. In the third place play-off, Garissa Boys Town lost 4-2 on post match penalties against Dagoretti. In the group stage, Boys Town had beaten the Nairobi champions 2-0.

Boys Town left the championship without losing a game in regular time.

“I'm very proud of the boys. We would have reached the finals but incompetent officiating cost us. However, we will come back stronger next year,” said Wekesa.

He said some of the boys will graduate to under 19 level and is confident of having two teams at the nationals. “We return home with our heads high. We reached the semis in our first attempt and that is not a mean achievement,” added Wekesa.

NESSSA secretary general Bishar Bontore said teams from the region have improved. “Boys Town shocked many with by topping their U16 group. With such kind of enthusiasm from the teams in the region, I'm confident we shall soon have a team representing us in the East Africa Games,” said Bontore.

Boys Town also competed in volleyball as Banisa got eliminated in the preliminary stage of U19 football. Other representatives from Northern region are Volunteer Girls (Netball), Makaror (Volleyball Girls) and Banisa were all eliminated in the first round.

Makaroror's coach Ahmed Abdi attributed the poor show from the girls to culture and lack of enough training.

“You can see they are playing in headgear and track suits because of religious believes. But over and above, the girls have improved and next year we hope to be back at the nationals,” said Abdi.