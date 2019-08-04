Tanzania edge Kenya on penalties in Chan qualifier

• Michael Kibwage's spot-kick was parried away by Kaseja while Joash Onyango skied his kick Clifton Miheso scored Kenya's lone goal.
• Tanzania scored through Erasto Nyoni, Paulo Godfrey, Gadiel Michael and Salimu Hamisi
Tanzania have bundled Harambee stars out of the 2020 Chan qualifiers following their 4-1 win at the Moi Stadium Kasarani.
The two sides settled for a barren draw in the regulation time but it was the neighbours who had the last laugh on post-match penalties.
Coach Sebastien Migne handed Kariobangi Sharks forward Sydney Lokale his maiden start for the senior team replacing Enosh Ochieng who started in the first leg.
Gor Mahia right back Philemon Otieno returned to the team after missing the first leg thanks to the marching orders he received in the final Africa Cup of Nations group stage match against Senegal.
Also making a return to the starting team was speedster Samuel Onyango who lastly featured in 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge.
Migne was forced to an unwanted substitution when Otieno was stretched off in the 26th minute after a with an opponent.
His place was taken by Ulinzi Stars holding midfielder Ibrahim Shambi.
The two teams struggled to make inroads in the final third thirds as well as maintaining a passing rhythm and hence settled for a goalless draw in the first half.
Whyvonne Isuza nearly broke the deadlock barely a minute into the second half but his shot from a tight angle went inches off the target.
Desperate to get the opener, Migne withdrew Shambi for an attack-minded David Owino in the 59th minute a change which saw Onyango slot in as a makeshift right back.
The inclusion of Owino brought the much-sought punching power upfront as the Mathare United man proved a thorn in the flesh of the Tanzanian defence thanks to his pace and dribbling skills which saw Stars test Juma Kaseja who had a relatively quiet first half.
Tanzania would have gotten the match-winning goal in the dying minutes after John Bocco dispossessed John Oyemba but the Simba captain who had an empty net to tap the ball into lobbed the ball inches over the bar.
After settling for a barren draw within the regulation time, Tanzania won on post-match penalties. Michael Kibwage's spot-kick was parried away by Kaseja while Joash Onyango skied his kick Clifton Miheso scored Kenya's lone goal.
Tanzania scored through Erasto Nyoni, Paulo Godfrey, Gadiel Michael and Salimu Hamisi