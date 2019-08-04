Tanzania edge Kenya on penalties in Chan qualifier

Tanzania have bundled Harambee stars out of the 2020 Chan qualifiers following their 4-1 win at the Moi Stadium Kasarani.

The two sides settled for a barren draw in the regulation time but it was the neighbours who had the last laugh on post-match penalties.

Coach Sebastien Migne handed Kariobangi Sharks forward Sydney Lokale his maiden start for the senior team replacing Enosh Ochieng who started in the first leg.

Gor Mahia right back Philemon Otieno returned to the team after missing the first leg thanks to the marching orders he received in the final Africa Cup of Nations group stage match against Senegal.

Also making a return to the starting team was speedster Samuel Onyango who lastly featured in 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge.

Migne was forced to an unwanted substitution when Otieno was stretched off in the 26th minute after a with an opponent.