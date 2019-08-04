St. Antony's Keen to end 16-year title drought

Champions St. Anthony's Kitale Boys and runners up Dagoretti High shift their focus on the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association title hunt.

St. Anthony's beat Peter Orero's Dagoretti 5-4 on post match penalties in Kisumu on Saturday to reclaim the national title. Both team will represent Kenya in the regional showpiece set to start in Arusha, Tanzania as from August 16 to 24.

Peter Mayoyo, St. Anthony's coach said his youthful side will not be afraid of stronger and more mature teams from Uganda and Rwanda.

“We last won the title in the year 2003 and our focus as we head to Tanzania will be to reclaim the the regional trophy. My boys are relatively young with an age aggregate of 17 and are ready to face any team in Arusha,” said a bullish Mayoyo who shed tears of joy after Dagoretti captain Boniface Mwangemi misfired his penalty kick to hand St Anthony victory.

“We want to claim our lost glory in Arusha. I believe these youngsters will deliver the regional title,” added Mayoyo.

On the other hand, Dagoretti High coach Joseph Makokha said he will go back to the drawing board ahead of the regional extravaganza.

“The finals was well balanced. The penalty shootouts have no master. We lost and we immediately start preparations for the regional competitions where we hope to reach the semifinals,” said Makokha.

Makokha who guided Dagoretti to a second place finish on his second attempt at the title said this year's championship was very competitive. During the championships, Ebwali finished third after thumping last year's losing finalists Olbolsat 3-0 in the play off at Kisumu Boys.

St. Anthony's goalkeeper Daniel Wamalwa who did not concede any goal in the entire tournament won the golden glove while Boniface Mwangemi of Dagoretti was awarded the player of the tournament trophy.

Nyakach Girls won their maiden national title after edging Itigo Girls 2-0 in the finals. Lanoline Aoko and Faith Omuyaku scored for the Plateau Queens in the entertaining finals.

Nyakach tactician Chrispine Odundo said his team is going to Arusha to compete not just representing Kenya.

“We are Kenya's champions so we head to Arusha to fight for the East Africa title. The team is okay but there are a few areas we are going to work on before we embark on the journey to Arusha,” noted Odundo.

Itigo and Arch Bishop Njenga also proceed to Tanzania. Arch Bishop Njenga defeated Njabini 7-1 to finish third.

Meanwhile, teams that will represent Kenya at the East Africa Games will camp in Ole Kejuado from August 12 to 15 before departing to Arusha, according to Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary general David Ngugi. However, the latter noted that athletes will go to camp as from August 9.

Full list of teams that will represent Kenya in the regional games;

Rugby 15's 1. Kakamega High 2. Dagoretti 3. Kangaru School

Rugby 7's 1. Upper Hill School 2. Laiser Hill 3. St. Peters Mumias

Hockey- Boys 1. St. Anthony's Kitale 2. Friends School Kamusinga 3. Meru School

Hockey- Girls 1. St. Cecilia Girls Misikhu 2. St. John's Girls 3. Nyamira Girls

Handball- Girls 1. Kirandich 2. Moi Girls Kamusinga

Handball- Boys 1. St. Luke's Kimilili 2. Mbooni Boys

Basketball- Girls 1. Buru Buru 2. Kaya Tiwi

Basketball- Boys 1. Laiser Hill Academy 2. Dagoretti High school

Football Under 20- Boys 1. St. Antony's 2. Dagoretti

Football Under 20- Girls 1. Nyakach 2. Itigo 3. Arch Bishop Njenga

Volleyball- Girls 1. Kwanthanze 2.Cheptil 3.Soweto

Volleyball- Boys 1. Mogonga 2. Lelmokwo

Netball- Girls 1. Kaya Tiwi 2.Nyakach Girls