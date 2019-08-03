Close

Revenge on Nyakach's mind ahead of today's final against Kaya

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
03 August 2019 - 05:00
KayaTiwi's Monica Atieno grabs the ball against Bukokholo's Goalkeeper during their KSSSA semi final at Kisumu Polytechnic yesterday
School Games KayaTiwi's Monica Atieno grabs the ball against Bukokholo's Goalkeeper during their KSSSA semi final at Kisumu Polytechnic yesterday
Image: Eric Barasa

Nyanza region netball champions Nyakach Girls High School are confident of upsetting champions Kaya Tiwi as the curtains come down on the national Term Two Games at Kisumu National Polytechnic today.

Kaya Tiwi saw off Bukokholo 37-28 in a tough semi-final while Nyakach overcame Central region's Karuri 39-17.

Monica Oguda extended her goal tally to 232 in the championship after scoring 32 times against Bukokholo while Faith Amoding was the highest scorer for Bukokholo with 18.

In the Nyakach game, Effie Awuor was the leading scorer with 36 points while Jane Kiarie was the leading scorer for Karuru.

Nyakach coach Sally Keta said revenge will be on their mind. Last year, Kaya Tiwi beat Nyakach 58-32 to lift their second national title in Eldoret.

“We expect fireworks in the final. I have a better team than the one we had last year and being hosts, we expect the fans to rally behind us in the final. We have sealed chance to represent Kenya in the East Africa games and we want to go there as team number one from Kenya,” said Keta.

Her counterpart, Maryanne Obonyo, complained of poor officiating in the semi-final but remained upbeat that her team will defend their title.

“We will still beat Nyakach in the final,” said a confident Obonyo. She will rely on Melda Oguda, Brenda Fassie Atieno, Mercy Fredrick, Rose Adhiambo and Mary Naya to beat Nyakach.

Bukokholo coach Mary Walubengo was happy despite the loss.

“We made Kaya Tiwi sweat. I'm now targeting to finish third because last year, we were fifth. We are making good progress,” she said.

Karuri coach Peter Mwangi was full of praise for Nyakach.

“Nyakach were more polished and clinical than us. It's a learning process for us, next year, we hope to reach the finals. However, I'm now looking forward to the playoff,” said Mwangi.

03 August 2019 - 05:00

