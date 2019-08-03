Favourites Dagoretti, St Antony's face-off in U19 final

Favourites Dagoretti High School and St Anthony's Kitale will clash in the boy's Under 19 final as the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Games end in Kisumu today.

Dagoretti defeated last year's finalists Lake Olbolsat Secondary 3-1 in an entertaining penultimate duel played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu while former champions, St. Anthony's edged stubborn debutants Ebwali 6-5 on post-match penalties.

Paul Odhiambo, Derrick Omondi and Simon Omondi were on target for Dagoretti with Rashid Adan scoring Olbolsat's consolation goal.

In the post-match penalty shootout, Christopher Raila, Elly Suenyi, Daniel Wainaina, Tyson Kapchanga, Issa Lumumba and Daniel Musamali scored for St Anthony's.

On the losing end, Charles Etale, Brian Asore, Oliver Nyambaka, Sanson Akawara and James Isaboke notched in their shots but their efforts were insufficient.

St Anthony coach Peter Mayoyo said their win against Ebwali was not by luck.

“It was the most difficult match we have played so far. Ebwali bullied my boys but they stood firm and held on until the penalty shootout. We didn't win the shoot-out by luck because we had prepared well for any eventuality,” said Mayoyo.

“I have watched Dagoretti play and I'm now going to strategise on how to approach the game. However, we have to be careful in the final.”

His Ebwali counterpart Francis Muhambe said: “The referee in this game was not fair. Organisers should get qualified referees to officiate such championships. ”

Nyakach Girls popularly known as Plateau Queens will meet Itigo in the girls U19 finals. Nyakach will be looking to turn tables as they meet a second time in this competitions following a 1-0 defeat by Itigo in the preliminaries.

Mercy Akoth scored twice against Arch Bishop Njenga to steer her team to the finals and consequently to the East Africa championships for the 2-0 win.

“First I want to congratulate the girls making it to the finals. We want to avenge against Itigo and lift the national title,” said Nyakach tactician Chrispine Odundo.

In the second semi, Itigo thrashed Njabini 4-0 through Vicky Korir's double with Daisy Cherop and Martha Amunyolete completing the rout.

In the Copa Coca Cola U16 boy's category, Koyonzo and Serani will square it out in the finals as Wiyeta and Maeni lock horns in the girls' title decider.

Koyonzo ended Northern Region's Town Boys' fairy tale outing in the semi-finals with a 3-1 win on post-match penalties. This followed their 1-1 stalemate after extra time. In the other semifinal tie, Serani beat Dagoretti 1-0 to sail to the final.

Joel Elisha scored the solitary goal. Serani captain Mahir Mohammed, said: “We want to lift the trophy. I think we are the best team in the under 16.”

On their way to their fourth consecutive finals, Wiyeta beat Kobala 1-0 through Jamila Amida, whereas Maeni eliminated Njabini 2-0 in the other semi final.