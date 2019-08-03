Champions KPA in the city for a crunch tie against Warriors

Reigning national champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) return to the city for a crunch fixture today against Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League leaders Ulinzi Warriors.

The coastal side is moving menacingly towards the top of the table and it will be interesting to see how the soldiers will repel their threats as the battle for play-offs rages on.

Arial Okal remains porters’ main offensive weapon and in Eric Mutoro, the soldiers have a tireless guard who will cause havoc if not keenly checked.

The duo played a key role in Kenya’s historic showing in Mali. KPA’s other game of the weekend will see them take on self-supporting Umoja who will have to fight with fire to avoid the threats of relegation.

Alan Ouma and Nick Ogol must play the game of their lives for the city side. At the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium, Equity Bank play struggling World Hope who have a heavy task of stopping one of the league’s finest perimeter shooters in Faisal Aden.

Women champion Equity Bank will rely on national stars Betty Kananu and Samba Mjomba alongside Annerose Mandela and Rita Anyango and Belinda Okoth.

At Kisumu’s Kenyatta Sports ground, homeboys Lakeside welcome second-placed Thunder led superbly by team captain Grifin Ligare and his national teammate Faheem Juma in another face-off.

Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University will be in Kisumu and later travel to Eldoret where they will square it off with Eldonets who are in trouble after having lost their last five games.

On Sunday, Equity Bank returns to play Africa Nazarene University (ANU) while Kenyatta University Oryx have a date with Eagle Wings in the women’s matches.