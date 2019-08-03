Bandari coach eager to get his strikers firing again

Bandari are keen to perfect their striking force ahead of next weekend's Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round encounter against Al Ahly Shandy of Sudan at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Bandari mark their return to continental football after three years and coach Bernard Mwalala said they are hopeful their attacking department, which has been their main undoing lately, will be in top shape.

Despite guiding the dockers to a 1-0 preseason friendly win against National Super League side Coast Stima on Thursday at Mbaraki Stadium, the youthful coach is still concerned of the condition of his goal getters.

The former Nzoia Sugar coach said lack of goals led to their early elimination from the recent Cecafa Kagame Cup, where they crashed out in the group stages.

Mwalala said: “I am concerned with my striking department, which has been below par in the matches we have played in the preseason. It proved costly in the Kagame Cup and we have to improve before we play next week."

"It's a crucial match and we have to take our chances for us to sail to the next round. We also have to work on the accuracy of our passes both, long and short.”

The former Kenyan international also revealed of his plan of signing an experienced central defender to complement and offer competition to the trio of Brian Otieno, Felly Mulumba and Dan Guya.

Mwalala said he arrived at the decision after Bernard Odhiambo, who was ruled out of action last year, failed to recover within the expected time.

“I have to strengthen the central defence as I have only three fully fit defenders and we have various assignments to honour. Odhiambo is yet to recover and should one of the three suffer an injury, then we will be in trouble," noted Mwalala.