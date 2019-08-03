A lot to play for as Police and Wazalendo swing into action

Former champion Kenya Police and Wazalendo men’s teams have a lot to play for when they take on Sailors and USIU-A respectively at the City Park Stadium.

Interestingly, both teams are joint-second on the standings with 14 points from seven matches and even they all win their matches, they will still trail leaders Butali Warriors by a point.

Wazalendo coach Fidelis Kimanzi said USIU-A is a good side if their previous encounters are anything to go by.

He said: “They beat us twice last season and at the same time had a good performance in the recently concluded Astro-Turf tournament. They cannot be underrated. However, we have done our homework well and we are looking at collecting maximum points against them.”

He added: “Luckily, we have four of our players who have been training with the national team back and their availability is a plus. We are tied with Police on the same points and we want to push and see how this will pan out but generally, there is a side that will falter along the way and we hope it will not be us.”

Wazalendo players in the national team are Ken Munialo, John Rioba, Danston Baraza and Richard Njuki

Tomorrow, Greensharks take on Sikh Union as Parklands line up against Sailors while in the men’s national league, Thika Rovers entertain the University of Nairobi.

In the women’s Premier League, champions Telkom women’s have a chance to move to the top of the standings when they battle Kenyatta University and Sliders.

The sponsorless side will battle winless students today before facing Sliders tomorrow.

KU will be searching their first win of the season while Sliders will be out to get their second.

But even if the students beat Telkom, they will still remain second from bottom with five points from seven matches. Sliders have six points from seven matches.

Strathmore University cross swords with Amira Sailors in another women’s fixture.