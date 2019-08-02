Close

Why Ronaldo is backing Lukaku move

The Portuguese striker believes the Belgian will sacrifice himself to help him score

In Summary

• Juventus and Manchester United are involved in a sensational swap deal.

• Juve consider the Belgian striker as a younger version of Mario Mandzuki.

02 August 2019 - 00:00
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku during a recent warm up
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku during a recent warm up
Image: /REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo has blessed Juventus’ move for Romelu Lukaku after they opened talks with Manchester United over a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.

The Portuguese superstar values Lukaku’s appetite for sacrifice and is happy to play wide of the Belgian marksman next season.

Juve see Lukaku as a real market opportunity as well as one who will work well as the central pivot in a 4-3-3 system.

Juve has emerged as the Belgian striker’s most likely destination this summer, despite ongoing interest from Inter Milan. Dybala’s agent and brother Mariano flew into London for talks with United bosses on Tuesday night as a move grows closer.

The Italian champions are reshaping their forward line and see Lukaku’s relative youth at 26 as a vital ingredient for their future plans with Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain over 30.

They consider him as a young Mandzukic due to his strength and ability to find the back of the net. It has been a busy summer so far in Turin and promises to continue through to the end of the window. With the deadline fast approaching in just eight days’ time in England, teams across Europe still have until the end of August to sign players.

Juve followed up the appointment of Maurizio Sarri following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri with free moves for Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Gianluigi Buffon rejoined after being released by PSG and Matthijs de Ligt joined from Ajax for £67.8m earlier this month. Lukaku has spent just two years at Old Trafford after a £75m move from Everton in the summer of 2017. After 27 goals in his first season, he managed only 15 in a disrupted second campaign where he lost his place to Marcus Rashford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

