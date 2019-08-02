Let God be the judge, says Wisa after missing Italy trip

Malkia Strikers middleblocker Edith Wisa has resigned to her fate after failing to make the team to the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers set for this weekend in Italy.

Wisa encountered visa acquisition challenges, which has been termed as a case of sabotage within the team, and even a late push to get an 'express visa' fell through.

The Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers are set for this weekend and Wisa has turned her focus on the All Africa Games set for Rabat, Morocco later this month.

After travelling to the European nation on two batches, Kenya open their campaign against their hosts Italy today before battling Netherlands tomorrow and close the three-day tournament against Belgium on Sunday.

Wisa said she was at peace with herself, adding that she is forging ahead with the focus being on the AAG, the World Cup in Japan in September and next year's Continental Olympic qualifiers if Kenya doesn't make it in Italy.

“I’m at peace, to tell you the truth. I will rest today (yesterday) and hopefully start doing gym work soon. The development has given me a chance to push myself and work even harder ahead of the forthcoming events,” noted Wisa.

“As to whether it was witch-hunt or not, I really don’t want to go down that route but I will let God be the judge.”

Team coach Shailen Ramdoo said Wisa's services will be missed but was quick to note he has a plan 'B'.

Ramdoo said: "Wisa is of the average players' height and calibre in this very high-level competition. We will miss a bit of height in the team. I am bothered by her induced unfortunate absence but life goes on. However, we have other options in that department."

With the absence of Wisa in the middle blocking department, Ramdoo have Triza Atuka, Violet Makuto and rookies Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet to chose from.