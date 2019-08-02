Close

Kaya Tiwi upbeat

Kaya Tiwi coach promises to send Bukokholo packing in today's semi-final

In Summary

•Kaya Tiwi is seeking their third national title having won their maiden title in 2016 before losing to Obambo the following year. 

•Nyakach from Nyanza will square it out with Karuri from Central region.

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
02 August 2019 - 05:00
KayaTiwi's Monica Atieno grabs the ball against Christin Awino of BabaDogo during their KSSSA games at Kisumu Polytechnic on July 31,2019
SCHOOL GAMES KayaTiwi's Monica Atieno grabs the ball against Christin Awino of BabaDogo during their KSSSA games at Kisumu Polytechnic on July 31,2019
Image: ERICK BARASA

National netball champions Kaya Tiwi have predicted an easy semi-final against Western champions Bukokholo today at  Kisumu Polytechnic.

Kaya Tiwi coach Maryanne Obonyo said: “We are very confident of overcoming Bukokholo. They don't have shooters and they don't complete their chances.”

Kaya Tiwi are seeking their third national title having won their maiden title in 2016 before losing to Obambo the following year. Last year, Kaya Tiwi reclaimed the title after beating Nyakach in Eldoret.

Yesterday, Kaya Tiwi showed little mercy for Volunteer Girls, thrashing the North Eastern region 126-1 in a one-sided match.

Sharpshooter Monica Oguda was the highest scorer in the game with 123 while Bento Farah scored Volunteer's lone point which led to wild celebrations with her teammates. Nyakach from Nyanza will square it out with Karuri from Central region.

Yesterday, Nyakach coached by Sally Keta beat Bukokholo 40-22 to finish as Group 'B' winners while Karuri dispatched Nairobi's Baba Dogo 39-2 to finish runners up in Group 'A'.

Rift Valley's Cheptil beat Syumile from Eastern 43-29. However, both teams had been eliminated. Keta yesterday admitted the game against Karuri will be tough but declared that her girls are ready.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
02 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Osama bin Laden’s family of helped finance promoted ...
    2mo ago Football

  2. Slovakian sides battle for Muema’s signature
    19h ago Football

  3. Former Stars coach denies eyeing coaching job in Kenya
    1d ago Football

  4. Musingu High to hold a two-week talent search camp
    2d ago Football

  5. Ugandan trialist Kagabba, Mieno and Odhiambo impress in a ...
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos