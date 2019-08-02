Kaya Tiwi coach promises to send Bukokholo packing in today's semi-final

National netball champions Kaya Tiwi have predicted an easy semi-final against Western champions Bukokholo today at Kisumu Polytechnic.

Kaya Tiwi coach Maryanne Obonyo said: “We are very confident of overcoming Bukokholo. They don't have shooters and they don't complete their chances.”

Kaya Tiwi are seeking their third national title having won their maiden title in 2016 before losing to Obambo the following year. Last year, Kaya Tiwi reclaimed the title after beating Nyakach in Eldoret.

Yesterday, Kaya Tiwi showed little mercy for Volunteer Girls, thrashing the North Eastern region 126-1 in a one-sided match.

Sharpshooter Monica Oguda was the highest scorer in the game with 123 while Bento Farah scored Volunteer's lone point which led to wild celebrations with her teammates. Nyakach from Nyanza will square it out with Karuri from Central region.

Yesterday, Nyakach coached by Sally Keta beat Bukokholo 40-22 to finish as Group 'B' winners while Karuri dispatched Nairobi's Baba Dogo 39-2 to finish runners up in Group 'A'.

Rift Valley's Cheptil beat Syumile from Eastern 43-29. However, both teams had been eliminated. Keta yesterday admitted the game against Karuri will be tough but declared that her girls are ready.