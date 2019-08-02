Chajira recalled to Lionesses squad for qualifiers

Sheila Chajira has been recalled to the Kenya Lionesses squad for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers slated for next week in South Africa.

Chajira missed the Elgon Cup fixtures against Uganda after sustaining an ankle injury during the World Sevens Series semifinal match against Brazil in Hong Kong in March. Chajira was delighted to be back in the team after a three-month hiatus.

"I am very excited to be actively back in the setup. I have been attending the training sessions as I did my rehab and I strongly believe that we can deliver,” said Chajira.

Head coach Felix Oloo has also called up Vivian Akumu and Naomi Amuguni to the traveling party. Oloo said the two have earned the jersey following their displays during training.

"Vivian and Naomi have been excellent in training and deserve to in the squad,” said Oloo. "We’ve been polishing up on the rusty areas we identified during the Elgon Cup and to ensure each player understands their role in the team. We have an on-going camp and we’re confident that the selected team will make Kenya proud.”

Kenya warmed up for the qualifiers with a 78-19 demolition of Uganda to win the Elgon Cup.

The Lionesses will kick off their campaign against Madagascar on August 9, face Uganda Lady Cranes for the third time this year on August 13 before wrapping up the tournament against hosts South Africa on August 17.

The team is expected to depart on Wednesday next week. The winner of the qualifiers will head to New Zealand for Rugby World Cup next year while the runner up goes to the repechage involving similar teams from other regions.

Squad: Props: Juliet Nyambura (Northern Suburbs), Imogen Hooper (Northern Suburbs), Everlyne Kalimera (Mwamba), Mercy Migongo (Homeboyz) Hookers: Knight Otuoma (Kisumu RFC), Stacy Atieno (Mwamba), Victoria Gichure (Northern Suburbs) Locks: Millicent Opala (Homeboyz), Bernadette Oleisia (Homeboyz), Enid Ouma ( Homeboyz), Back rows: Emmaculate Owiro (Homeboyz), Mitchelle Akinyi (Impala Ladies), Leah Wambui (Homeboyz), Janet Owino (Homeboyz), Naomi Amuguni (Mwamba) Halfbacks: Irene Atieno (Homeboyz), Veronicah Wanjiku (Nakuru), Vivian Akumu (Nakuru), Grace Adhiambo (Nakuru), Centres: Philadelphia Orlando (Northern Suburbs), . Celestine Masinde (Mwamba), Sheila Chajira (Homeboyz).