Rivals Kaya Tiwi, Nyakach sail into last four

Defending champions Kaya Tiwi qualified to the semi-finals with a game to spare after thrashing Nairobi's Baba Dogo 77-10 in netball yesterday in Kisumu. This was Kaya Tiwi's second straight win at the nationals in Kisumu.

Monica Oguda scored a game-high of 49 points while her sister Melda Oguda added 28 in the one-sided game that was played at Kisumu National Polytechnic. Nyambura Ruth scored Baba Dogo's nine points.

“We are taking one game at a time and my focus now is the last group stage game against Volunteer Girs before semis on Friday. We are on course to win our third national trophy,” said Obonyo. Favourites and last year's finalists Nyakach Girls inspired by captain Velma Akinyi also thumped Cheptil 50-20 to qualify to the semis.

A day after running over Cheptil 46-24, Bukokholo also qualified to the knockout stage after beating Syumile 46-24. Bukokholo coach Mary Walubengo said the girls showed character in the game.

“Last year, we were eliminated in the preliminaries. This time, we are in the semis and we are confident of reaching final,” said Walubengo. Karuri enhanced their chances of a last-four finish after walloping North Eastern's Volunteer Girls 83-5. In the opening match, Karuri succumbed to a 44-15 defeat.