Nyanza region champions in semi-finals after easing past Tetu

Favourites Mogonga PAG sailed to the semi-finals after a 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18) win over Tetu in the boys' volleyball as the national secondary schools' Term 2 games entered Day 2 at Kisumu National Polytechnic.

Mogonga, the Nyanza region champions inspired by diminutive setter Dennis Yego, had earlier beaten debutants Lelmokwo from Rift Valley by straight sets.

Mogonga assistant coach Gladys Keyaga said: “First of all I want to thank the local fans for rallying behind us. Their support cannot be gainsaid. The game was not tough but we made it difficult for us in the third set when we made some substitutions.”

She added: “It was a highly competitive game but I'm happy we emerged winners.”

Mogonga joins Western region's Namwela in the last four. Debutants Namwela overcame Matiliku 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23).

On Monday, Namwela beat Boys Town from Northern region in straight sets. Lelmokwo revived their chances of reaching the last four after seeing off Shimoni in straight sets of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16.

Nairobi's Langata also qualified to the semis after recording two wins. In yesterday's game, Lang'ata defeated Boys Town 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-18). Langata also beat Matiliku in straight sets in their opening match.

Lelmokwo will seek to qualify to the semis today when the Rift Valley side face Central's Tetu. Both teams have won a game each. Boys Town take on Matiliku with Langata battling Namwela to decide which team tops the group. Mogonga will play the last pool game against Shimoni who have already been sent packing.

In the girls' category, defending champions Kwathanze saw off St John's Kaloleni 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-16) to book a place in the semi-finals. Central's Pasenga also qualified to the semis with a game to spare. Passenga defeated North Eastern's Makaror 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-11).

Kwathanze will complete their preliminary matches against Pasenga with Soweto playing Nyanza's champions St Anne's Sega. Cheptil and Sulumeti will clash in another game while winless St John's Kaloleni and Makaror will seek their only win when they face off.