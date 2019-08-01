Njoroge ruled out of Victoria cup match against Zimbabwe

Kenya Simbas utility back Isaac Njoroge has been ruled out of the Victoria Cup clash against Zimbabwe with a head injury

The KCB fullback sustained the injury in the 43-23 win over Zambia in Kitwe last weekend. Njoroge has had a good outing with the Simbas, starting in the win over Uganda in Kampala and coming on as a substitute in the win over Zambia last weekend.

Odera expects Njoroge to make a full recovery and be in contention to face Zambia mid next month in the return leg.

“The injury is not bad. He has been assessed and has started his recovery. We hope he recovers to be part of the squad to face Zambia in the return leg later next month,” added Odera.

He said they will address the defence which leaked 23 points against Zambia last weekend. “Our defensive organisation and line speed have to be spot on. We have to minimize opportunities for them to score against us," noted Odera.

Zimbabwe are the holders of the Victoria Cup, which was last played in 2011. Zims claimed the scalp of Zambia 39-15 and Uganda 31-26 to top the standings in this years campaign.

Kenya have had a decent record, winning the last three contests in the Africa Gold Cup but Odera has said history will count for nothing over the weekend.

“This is a strong Zimbabwe outfit who are getting better and better and had the momentum of beating Uganda last week. We must tread carefully and not underestimate them,” added Odera.

The tactician said the blend between youth and experience in the team will aid their push for this year's campaign and in the years to come.

“I have gone for youth and experience in the squad in order for the younger players to learn from their senior counterparts and give us a good chance of qualification to the Rugby World Cup 2023,” he added.

The team arrived in Harare yesterday and undertook a seven-hour bus trip to Bulawayo. The team had a light training session yesterday and will intensify their preparation with two training session— followed by the Captain run's tomorrow.