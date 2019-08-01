Nairobi's Dagoretti through to semis in soccer under 19

Dagoretti High became the first team to qualify to the boys' Under-19 football semi-finals after beating hosts Kisumu Day 2-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The Nairobi champions were, however, made to wait until late in the second half to silence a stubborn Kisumu Day.

Zablon Butela gave Dagoretti the lead through a penalty after beating Kisumu Day goalkeeper John Muiruri. Mohammed Hamdi added the second goal for Dagoretti to send Kisumu Day packing.

On Tuesday, Dagoretti defeated Mbooni 2-0 while Kisumu Day lost their first game 1-0 against Western's Ebwali.

Dagoretti coach Joseph Makokha was in a bullish mood after guiding his team to the last four for the second straight year.

“We want to take the trophy to Nairobi. That is why we are here. We are taking all our games as finals,” added Makokha. He, however, cited St Anthony's Kitale as their main challengers.

In another match, Ebwali missed a chance to seal an early semi-final place after being held to a shock 1-1 draw by Kisumu Boys. Ebwali now need at least a draw against Dagoretti today to qualify for semis.

In the girls' category, Itigo upset Nyakach 1-0 to qualify to the semi-finals. The match played at Kisumu Day saw Hellen Mlupi score the all-important goal in the 15th minute. Itigo coach Allan Kipruto was delighted with the team's progress. “It was a tough game. We scored one goal and held on to win. I'm very happy and I thank God,” said Kipruto.

Nyakach coach rued missed chances. “This is a game we would have won but we wasted several scoring chances. Our last game will decide our fate on Thursday,” said Nyakach coach Chrispine Odundo.

In other matches, Njabini thrashed Kisii's Gesero 4-1 with Arch Bishop Njenga beating Kaloleni 1-0. Dagoretti walloped Karugwa 7-0 in the other encounter.

In the Copa Coca Cola Under-16 boy's category, North Eastern's Boys Town, the tournament's surprise package upset Machakos 6-1 to qualify to the semis while Dagoretti eliminated Nyanza's Agoro Sare after a 2-0 drubbing.

In the girls' category, Kobala became the first team to sail to the last four after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Waa from Coast. In the opening match, Kobala hit Itaara 8-0.

Itaara suffered another 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Maeni. Following the huge win, Maeni also qualified to the semi-finals to be played tomorrow.

Former champions Wiyeta drubbed Njabini 4-0 to also qualify to the last four. Wiyeta had on Tuesday beaten Dagoretti 3-0.