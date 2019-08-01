Kenya women's handball team win appeal ahead of AAG

National women’s handball team back in the fold after successfully appealing against a decision to lock them out of 2019 All Africa Games.

Kenya fell to Uganda in the first leg of the regional qualifiers in Kampala in April, with the losers being locked out of the return leg for allegedly failing to pay their participation fee on time.

However, Kenya successfully appealed the decision at the Confederation of Africa Handball Board and will now feature at the continental showpiece where they have been placed in Pool 'B' alongside Cameroon, Senegal and their tormentors Uganda.

Jack Ochieng's charges succumbed to Uganda 28-24 in the first leg during the AAG qualifiers last April but were locked out of the second leg.

Kenya, however, insisted that they had deposited the money with the necessary authorities, only that it had not reflected in the hosts account on the day of the return leg.

Kenya Handball Federation fixture secretary and East and Central Handball Federation Secretary General Charles Omondi said they had received a confirmation letter from the CAHB and they are now putting their logistics in order to help them honour the games.

He revealed the team will start training soon and it’s upon the coach to decide if he will add other players in the squad or retain the team that participated in the qualifiers.

“We are happy the appeal was successful and preparations for the event will start soon. The new development gives the team the challenge to redeem themselves, not only against Uganda, but also in the event generally,” said Omondi.