Barasa confident despite late departures

National women’s volleyball team assistant coach Josp Barasa is unperturbed despite the late departures to the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers which serves off tomorrow in Catania, Italy.

The team left in two batches yesterday ahead of the event. The first batch of nine players and one official left for the host city on Wednesday morning while the remaining batch were scheduled to depart at midnight yesterday.

The nine players, who left early morning yesterday are libero duo of Aggripina Kundu and Elizabeth Wanyama and left attackers quartet of impressive Leonida Kasaya, captain Mercy Moim, debutant Pamela Masaisai and Noel Murambi.

Others are left-handed Violet Makuto who can play both as a right attacker and middle blocker; Emmaculate Chemtai and setter Jannet Wanja. They were accompanied by coach Japheth Munala.

Barasa said there should be no cause for worry despite team travelling in batches and remained hopefully they will be keen to post good performance against their top-ranked opponents in hosts Italy, Netherlands and Belgium.

“This was the government's arrangement and really there was little we could do about it. However, the event serves off on Friday and our prayer is that we arrive safely and on time,” noted Barasa, who doubles up as Kenya Prisons’ women’s team coach.

He added: “We have prepared well and all the players are in good shape and raring to go. We can only hope for the best ahead of the tournament.”

Kenya start their Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers title hunt with a match against Italy who are ranked 8. The Netherlands (7) will be next in line on Saturday and wrap up the three-day event with a clash against Belgium (19) on Sunday.

The East Africans are ranked a distant 20 as per the last FIVB ranking. Team's coach Shailen Ramdoo will link up with the team in Italy as he was away on personal commitment.

Those, who left the country last night are middle blockers trio of Triza Atuka, Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet, setter Jane Wacu and right attacker Sharon Chepchumba, assistant coach Josp Barasa and team manager Emily Mbotela.