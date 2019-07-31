Rift Valley on course to defend volleyball title

Defending champions Rift Valley Region face Western Region team in one of the volleyball semifinals of the ongoing Primary Schools Sports Association National Games in Meru County today.

The other semi-finals pit Nyanza and Eastern region.

Rift valley outfit kept a clean sheet after seeing off Coastal Region, Eastern and North Eastern region in the pool of the event that kicked on Monday.

The side, dominated by Soin Primary School from Kipkaren, Uasin Gishu County (six players) saw off the Coastal Region 3-0(25-14, 25-15 and 25-5) beat Eastern Region 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-7) and whitewashed North Eastern 3-0( 25-1, 25-5 and 25-8 ) to top their pool.

Rift valley coach Joseph Birech intimated that Western has a formidable team too, and they will not underrate them but was quick to note they will be out to retain the trophy.

“We have had a very good run in the Games and the Girls are determined to lift the trophy. We are approaching this match with the seriousness it deserves. We cannot afford to falter,” said Birech whose charges snatched a set from St. Anne’s Girls High School Sega during the Arthur Odera tournament a fortnight ago.

On the hand, Western Region finished second to Nyanza in their group. The Western side shook off competition from Nairobi and Central teams but lost to Nyanza.