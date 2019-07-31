Mwamba face Northern Suburbs, Impala and Kisumu in Dala Sevens

Fresh from winning the Kabeberi Sevens, Mwamba have been drawn against Northern Suburbs, Impala Saracens and Kisumu RFC ahead of the Dala Sevens set for August 10-11.

Runners up Menengai Oilers have a date with Masinde Muliro University Strathmore Leos and Western Bulls in Pool B.

Nakuru RFC who reached semis at both openers in Kakamega and Meru will battle it out with Nondies, Mean Machine and Kabras Sugar while KCB, Homeboyz, Blak Blad and Division two winners Vihiga Granites face off in Pool D.

Giants Quins who have struggled in the two opening legs and finished last in the season opener in Kakamega and 13th in Meru have not been invited by Kisumu for the two-day event and will play in the second division.

Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua termed the pool winnable but said the boys will have to be at their best from the opening match against the hosts Kisumu.

"Kisumu, playing at their backyard, will be hard nuts to crack; Northern Suburbs are an improving and Impala gave us a scare in Kakamega” added Wambua.

Defending series champions Homeboyz will look to bounce back after bowing out in the quarterfinals to KCB in Meru.

Tactician Simon Odongo expects to have international Jeff Oluoch back for the two-day bonanza in the lakeside city.

"Jeff has been working on his fitness and we hope he will add punch to our forwards and create opportunities for some to score tries,” added Odongo.

KCB are expected to welcome international Michael Wanjala, Kenya Sevens star Vincent Onyala and Isaac Njoroge who are away in Zimbabwe for the Victoria Cup with the Simbas.

Coach Dennis Mwanja expressed confidence that his charges will fire from all cylinders in the next leg. "I'm confident that with few adjustments and tweaks to our system, we can go all the way,” he noted.

Two teams in each pool qualify for the Main Cup quarters while the third and fourth teams will drop to the Challenge Trophy.