Champions Kaya Tiwi and favourites Nyakach record impressive wins on day one

Defending netball champions Kaya Tiwi and favorites Nyakach Girls recorded impressive wins in their opening matches of the Kenya national secondary School Sports Association Games at Kisumu National Polytechnic yesterday.

Kaya overwhelmed Karuru 44-15, while Nyakach humiliated Syumile 67-17 as the games got underway in Nyanza yesterday.

The coastal side was inspired by sisters Melda and Monica Oguda in their win with Monica scoring high 24 points followed by Melda with 12. Jane Kariri was Karuri's leading scorer with 11.

“We are taking one game at a time and I'm happy we have won the opening game. Karuru has improved massively and they gave us a good game,” said Kaya Tiwi coach Maryanne Obonyo.

Obonyo had the luxury of fielding the second team and using her first-team players sparingly. “We decided to rest some first-team players because we have tough matches ahead. The girls want to win our third national title,” she added.

Nyakach 's Effie Awuor was the top scorer with 30 points while captain Velma Akinyi with 24.

Speaking after the game Nyakack coach Sally Keta said: “We are prepared to win this trophy. Last year, Syumile were very tough but this time, we easily beat them. We have a very strong team this year.”

In another game, Nairobi's debutants Baba Dogo showed little respect for Volunteer Girls thumping the Northern region representatives 60-3. The three points are the only points a team from Nothern region has scored at the nationals.

Nyakach will seek to book a semi-final place when they face Bukokholo while Kaya Tiwi will play Volunteer Girls. Baba Dogo and Karuri will clash in another game with Syumile battling it out with Cheptil.