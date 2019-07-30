Lesley voted Jockey of the Year as curtains came down on the season

Lesley Sercombe was feted the Jockey of the Year on Sunday evening as curtains came down on the 2018/ 2019 Horse Racing season at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

Silverstone Air was the other big winner of the season, bagging the best three-year-old and Horse of the Year accolades. Silverstone Air has won all his last five races under the stewardship of Jockey James Muhindi.

Riding Lady Eccles, Lesley crowned her season’s superb performance with a win in The Joe Kadenga Terms for The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes 1,600m race.

Lady Eccles looked stubborn from the moment she got out of the stables and was the last to get into the gates. This behaviour would have hoodwinked many not to vouch for her but she settled in a jiffy and got to business, not disappointing the owners and trainer Patsy Sercombe.

The two-year-old had little competition as Compadre came a distant second with nine lengths separating the colt from Lady Eccles. Patrick Mungai-rode Kalola trailed by four lengths consigning Sir Judson to the last position by a nose.

“It has been an interesting season and today (Sunday) Lady Eccles was a surprise. Until we shot out of the gates I did not think she would put up such an incredible performance,” said Lesley.

Others who were on top of their game in the various sectors of horse racing in the just concluded season include the Leading Apprentice Joseph Matevu and Peter Kinuthia, the Most Improved Apprentice.

Britam Kenya Guineas winning horse Lady Eccles in the two-year-old class. Clothes Horse won the George Drew Series trophy, Gold Pot was voted the sprinter of the Year, White Dragon was the Best Older Horse.

Patsy ended the season as the leading trainer and Wakini Ndegwa, leading private trainer. Miriam Haynes was leading owner, Bruce Nightingale the best breeder and Sam Mungai champion tipster.

Meanwhile, Unforgettable was in a class of her own, fulfilling the bookies’ predictions by winning the Wanyama Handicap ran over 1,800m in 1:55:2/10. The fille, jockeyed by James Muhindi cushioned her win with a comfortable two and a quarter length ahead of her closest challengers.

It was a neck-to-neck showdown between Grace O’Malley steered by Joseph Matevu and King Of Oxted rode by Josephat Kultiang as the duo were separated by a head to settle for the second and third position respectively.