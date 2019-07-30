Is Wisa's visa woes a case of witch-hunt in Malkia Strikers camp?

Kenya Prisons' middle blocker Edith Wisa will miss the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers in Italy between August 1 and 5 in what has emerged as witch-hunt within the Malkia Strikers camp.

Wisa's passport went missing from her bag on the day the team was meant to go to the Italian Embassy in the hunt for visas, meaning she could not be processed and instead, embarked on a journey to secure a new document.

However, just days after the visa processing was over, the passport 'found its way back into her bag' leaving the player and the entire Kenya Volleyball Federation leadership astounded.

Wisa was fighting for a slot in the final team alongside the fast-rising duo of Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet, who will now don the national stripes when the team leave for Italy tomorrow.

A KVF official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged witch-hunt in the whole saga.

“Wisa had her passport in her bag in training on the day they were to visit the Italian Embassy. But just as they prepared to leave for the Embassy, the passport went missing. She began processing a new one and you know that process takes a while,” noted the official.

“Efforts for KVF to secure another appointment for her was not successful. However, I smell a rat in all this. Wisa is a reliable player and her services will definitely be missed in Italy. She should, however, be encouraged by the fact that there are many upcoming championships."

These include next month’s All Africa Games in Morocco, the World Cup in Japan in September and next year's continental Olympic qualifiers, whose venue is yet to be decided.

In Wisa's absence, the technical bench will rely on another regular Triza Atuka, left-handed Violet Makuto who can play both as a right attacker and middle blocker as well as Ekaru and Chebet

The East Africans are drawn in Pool 'F' alongside hosts Italy, Netherlands and Belgium.

Kenya open their title campaign against Italy on Friday, battle Netherlands on Saturday and wrap up the three-day tournament with a match against Belgium on Sunday.