APS Bomet through to Nationwide League

Administration Police Service Bomet FC yesterday sailed to the National Super League 2019/2020.

APS progressed to the second tier league after a 4-1 comeback win over Ligi Ndogo in a Division One playoff at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. APS finished second in Division One B and Ligi Ndogo were runners up in Zone A.

APS who are based in Bomet County now join Division One Zone A winners Muranga Seal and Division B champions Vihiga Bullets. Phillip Wasai scored a brace with Conrad Siki and Dominic Kirui adding a goal apiece. Kennedy Maritim had given Ligi Ndogo the lead in the first half.

APS coach Sebastian Owino said the game was tough and he decided to use long balls, unlike Ligi Ndogo who were using short passes. “Ligi Ndogo play beautiful football but we approached the game as underdogs,” said Owino.

Owino was excited for guiding his team to NSL and vowed to compete for promotion to the SportPesa Premier League.

“My target is a top-two finish. With God, everything is possible,” he said. Owino will not have a break and has one month to prepare the team for the NSL which kicks off on August 30. FKF is expected to release fixtures this week. He dedicated the win to the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who passed on yesterday at Nairobi Hospital following a long illness.

Owino, however, said the office will decide on the venue of their home games next season. Their home ground Silibwet Stadium has not been approved by FKF to host NSL games. Samuel Machio of Ligi Ndogo attributed the loss to inexperience and congratulated APS for qualifying to NSL.

“APS were the better team today. We live to fight another day. Next season we shall fight for promotion again,” added Machio.