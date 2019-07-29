Simbas upbeat ahead of Victoria Cup clash against Zimbawe

Kenya Simbas skipper Peter Kilonzo said there is room for improvement in the team despite beating Zambia 43-23 in the Victoria Cup opener in Kitwe over the weekend.

Kilonzo said they must address defensive lapses which saw the team concede 23 points against the plucky Zambian outfit.

"We have a couple of days to correct the weaknesses which we had in our game over the weekend and I know we will play better come Saturday," said added Kilonzo

Kenya face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo next weekend with the Sables edging Uganda Cranes 31-26 in Kampala on Saturday to set up a mouth-watering contest. Kilonzo expects a stern contest from Zimbabwe.

“It will be a tough game, probably the biggest game of the year for both sides. We are evenly matched and it will come down to who will execute well in attack and defence and make fewer mistakes," added Kilonzo.

The Simbas have had the edge over Zimbabwe in the past three years, winning last years World cup qualifier at the RFUEA ground 45-36, beating Zimbabwe in their backyard 41-22 in 2017 and 61-15 in 2016. Zimbabwe's last win came in 2015 in Harare winning 25-17.

Kenya scored their tries through Jacob Ojee, Andrew Amonde and Billy Omondi with Anthony Odhiambo adding a penalty and conversion as Kenya led 20-13 at the interval.

On resumption, the Simbas intensified their work rate with veteran Curtis Lilako, Johnstone Munga’u and Griffin Musila scoring a try each with Odhiambo adding three conversions. The hosts' tries were scored by Gift Kabungo, Isaac Sakala and skipper Ali Bhika with Edward Mumba adding three conversions.

Assistant coach Albert Van Buuren said the win against Zambia was ideal preparation for the match against Zimbabwe.

"I'm delighted with the win. We were able to capitalise on our opportunities and dominate then set-pieces which augurs well for our match against Zimbabwe next weekend," added Van Buuren.