Mwamba win Kabeberi Sevens in Meru

Mwamba bagged the Kabeberi Sevens by beating Menengai Oilers 27-7 in the final at the Kinoru Stadium, Meru County yesterday.

Kevin Wambua's charges dominated from the start with Steve Sikuta opening the scoring in the second minute.

Mwamba controlled possession and it came as no surprise when Tony Omondi dotted down for an unconverted try for a 10-0 lead. Skipper Billy Odhiambo then bullied the Oilers defence into submission scoring at the corner as Mwamba led 15-0 at the interval.

On resumption, Kenya Sevens talisman Collins Injera scored the fourth try for Mwamba to extend the lead to 20-0. Oilers regrouped in the second half and got a consolation try courtesy of Austin Sikutwa with Derrick Mbarire kicking over the conversion to reduce the gap to 20-7.

Billy Odhiambo then sealed Mwamba's win with a well-taken try as he combined with Injera and Omondi to score the side fifth try.

Mwamba earned a measure of revenge in the semis after beating KCB 21-7. The bankers had beaten Mwamba 19-5 in the semis last week at the Kakamega Sevens. Oilers had upset Nakuru 12-7 in the other semifinal.

Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua was satisfied with the team's performance.

"I'm delighted with the boys for the win after losing in the semis last weekend in Kakamega and we played to our strengths and we were able to execute well in all facets of play to carry the day,” added Wambua

Oliers coach Gibson Weru said a slow start cost his team.

"We did not exert ourself in the opening minutes and we gave Mwamba too much time and space and we could not recover," said Weru.

Weru was, however, delighted with the team amassing 19 points after being relegated to the Challenge Trophy last week.

"Credit to the boys. They have worked hard these two days and we will come back stronger for the Dala Sevens in a fortnight,” added Weru

Nakuru took the bronze medal after beating KCB 17-12. Homeboyz edged Nondies 12-0 to win the fifth place playoff. Impala beat Strathmore Leos 21-14 to win the Challenge Trophy.