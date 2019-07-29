Angwenyi wants dopers jailed

Athletics Kenya Nyanza South region chairman Peter Angwenyi wants athletes banned for doping jailed.

“Banning the athletes is not enough. They should be taken to court and jailed, that is the only way we can address this menace. Doping should be criminalised,” he said.

Angwenyi, who spoke at Kisii University during the Nyanza South track and field championships, also supported the resolution to ban drug cheats from representing the country in international championships, even after serving their ban.

Angwenyi, alongside former athlete Thomas Osano, asked athletes to stay away from performance-enhancing drugs. He said county government should help Athletics Kenya and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya in fighting the menace.

Last week, Sports Cabinet Minister Amina Mohammed vowed that the government will stamp out doping.

Meanwhile, Nyanza South has named a strong team of 26 athletes to represent the region during the national trials.

“We expect them to competitively fight for a chance to represent the country in Doha during the World Championships,” said Angwenyi.

Africa Under-20 10,000m walk race champion Samson Ndigiti will lead the team alongside former national Under 20 champion Maureen Thomas, who won the 100m in 12.4. Ndigiti a form four student at Kiendege secondary in Nyamira won the event in 44:00.46. He lapped all other competitors including Fred Wanjala who came second in 54:30.46.

“It was an easy race because I was literally walking alone in the entire event,” said Ndigiti who has been included in Kenya’s team for the All African Games where he will join veterans Samuel Gathimba and Simon Wachira.

Brian Tinega, the reigning ANOCA champion and Africa under-18 400m silver medalist clinched the 400m beating Kenya Secondary Schools 400m champion Bernard Kimeli of Keberesi to second place. Tinega, a student at Mogonga PAG won the event in 48.6 while Kimeli finished in 49.2.

Linda Kageha who also clinched silver in Africa under 18 championships easily won the women’s race crossing the finishing line in 53.52 while KSSSA champion Mercy Oketch of Mogonga PAG was second (53.55) and compatriot Loice Morara third (53.57). KDF’s Elijah Matayo beat a strong field to win the men’s 100m. Matayo clocked 10.4 relegating Robinson Motende to second place (10.7) and Boaz Araka (10.8) was third.

Winfrida Moseti making her comeback from maternity leave used her experience to beat Eluni primary school’s Jane Gati in the women’s 5, 000m. She finished in 16:16.6 while Gati finished in 16:19.8.

“I’m happy to be back. I dedicate this win to my daughter Melisha Maria. I hope to work on my speed work as ahead of the national trials,” she said.

Dickson Simba emerged winner in the men’s 10, 000m breasting the finishing line in 29:39.3 and was followed in second place by Peter Bett (29.51.10).