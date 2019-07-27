'Unforgettable' among seven declared for Wanyama Handicap

'Unforgettable' faces six rivals as he battles for a second consecutive victory in the tight looking Wanyama Handicap tomorrow at the Ngong Race Course.

The 1,800m contest is the highlight of the eight-race card on Sunday and the Joseph Karari- trained Unforgettable, the 7/2 favourite with the Jockey Club of Kenya computer form guide will be looking forward to better times on the course.

Jockeyed by James Muhindi, Unforgettable was an impressive winner last time out (a fortnight ago) accounting for number one and will look to forget the bad times. Muhindi will be seeking to extend Captain Oruya-owned Unforgettable’s winning ways as he mounts the fille once again tomorrow.

A fighter mare Grace O’Malley alongside Henry Muya-steered Chyulu Hills and Eighth Wonder have been billed to pile pressure on Unforgettable. With a 5/1 rating, Grace O’Malley will not be an easy prey and Chyulu Hills is best watched as on his day can conquer. Eight Wonder on the other hand was incredible two racing weekend out and is a threat.

Other horses lining up for the sightly over a mile race are King of Oxted who has lost his crown and his reign looks to be over, Flamboyant and Karowe. The former has it all to do since she she has not covered herself in glory for a while as Karowe has not shone lately and needs a big improvement.

Other races on the card include The Joe Kadenge Terms for The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes, Jockey Club Stakes George Drew Challenge Series, KICC Handicap for The JCK Rose Bowl, Jason Dunford Handicap, Lenny Mwenda Handicap, The 2019 Look Keenly Handicap for Kenya Cambrideshire and The Zarika Maiden.