Tuwei gunning for Vice President's post at IAAF congress

Athletics Kenya President Lt (Rtd) Jack Tuwei is one of the candidates in contention for the four Vice President positions ahead of the IAAF electoral Congress slated for September in Doha, Qatar

Tuwei will be up against Ahmad AL Kamali of the United Arab Emirates, Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Sylvia Barlag of Netherlands, pole vault world record holder Sergey Bubka of Ukraine, Abby Hoffman of Canada, Alberto Juantorena of Cuba, Ximena Restrepo of Chile, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau of Nigeria and Adille Sumariwalla of India.

Tuwei is also on the ballot for one of the candidates in the individual council member seats. 13 members will be elected.

A total of 45 candidates from across the globe who have put themselves forward for election to the international federation’s governing board, the IAAF Council.

The 45 candidates, a six per cent increase on the number of candidates in 2015, will be elected into 18 positions on the Council at the IAAF Congress.

The 18 positions are broken down into one President, four Vice Presidents (at least one of which will be female) and 13 individual members.

In addition to these 18 positions, there will be six Area Presidents who have already been elected by their Areas and two members of the Athletes’ Commission (one female and one male) who will be elected by the Athletes’ Commission in November, making a total of 26 IAAF Council Members.

A focus on increasing the gender balance on Council, with the Areas conducting gender leadership seminars, has seen a 10% increase in female candidates.

The IAAF has set itself a realistic timetable of ensuring it has an equal balance of male and female Council Members by 2027.

In the 2019 elections at least seven of the elected members, including one of the Athletes’ Commission representative, will be female, representing just under 30%. At the next elections in 2023, 40% of Council will be represented by female Members and in 2027 half the Council Members will be female.

Gender leadership workshops will continue in each of the six areas mapping out clear pathways for female athletes, administrators, officials and coaches to seek out and apply for opportunities at local, area and international federation level boards, commissions and committees.

“We have a strong list of candidates from 44 countries applying for IAAF Council positions which demonstrates the global strength of our sport,” said IAAF President, Sebastian Coe. “I am particularly pleased that almost 40% of the Individual Candidates are female, something we have seen reflected across our Area elections, with four of our Areas electing a female Vice President.”