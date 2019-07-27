Team Kenya hope to qualify for Olympics at AAG show

The All Africa Games tennis competition will be used as a qualifier for next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya head coach, Peter Wachira, who is managing the girls' team said the games was an ideal opportunity to qualify for the global extravaganza.

"It is the first time the players will be featuring at the All African Games and I'm hopeful that all the players can qualify for the Olympics since they play their hearts out every time they are on the court,” said Wachira.

The girl's team is made up of Judith Nkatha, Faith Nyabera, Kenya Open champion Angela Okutoyi and Shania Kaur, all of who are training at the Nairobi Club ahead of the August 19 tournament.

As part of their preparations for the continental championships, they will be participating in the women's International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures Tour event to be held at Peponi School between August 5 and 18 at Peponi school.

Wachira added: “I am pleased with this team and am sure that they will give us positive results. The girls are working hard and if the games were tomorrow they would produce good results."

"They are talented and with the sacrifices they have made, they deserve to be in the medal bracket. This will be a big boost towards their careers since it will land them international invites and maybe land scholarships,” added Wachira.

Wachira said the players are working on their endurance, core and physical conditions.

"Morocco will be hot and therefore we need to be well prepared to adapt to the weather conditions in Rabat," he observed. "The players' attitude is positive enough for them to qualify for the Olympics."