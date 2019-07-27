Simbas face off with Zambia in Victoria Cup

Kenya Simbas open their Victoria Cup campaign against Zambia in Kitwe today.

The Simbas and the hosts have never played in the longer version of the game.

Kenya enter the match full of confidence after winning the Elgon Cup for the 11th time, beating Uganda 29-21 aggregate score a fortnight ago.

Simbas' assistant coach Albert van Buuren said he expects a competitive Zambia side, who lost their opening Victoria cup match 39-10 to Zimbabwe two weeks ago. “The Zambians are hurting and will come hard at us but we are well prepared for them,” said Van Burren.

Van Burren wants his charges to lay the platform in the forwards and dominate the collisions.

"I want our forwards to be physical and dominate the set-pieces, be clinical in attack and execute well in our defensive duties,” added Van Burren.

The coach has named unchanged squad for the clash in the Copperbelt region of Zambia. The backs coach will rely on Oscar Sorano, Simon Muniafu and Malcolm Onsando in the tight five with the evergreen Andrew Amonde, Monate Akuei and Elkeans Musonye in the back row.

Samson Onsomu and Charles Kuka are the halfback pairing with skipper Peter Kilonzo and Jonhstone Mungau in midfield. The back three features Billy Omondi, Jacob Ojee and fullback Anthony Odhiambo.

The Simbas held their captain's run yesterday.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the defeat to Zimbabwe with key players being Mphatso Mwashi, Fine Chinkumbe, Jason Thole, Israel Kalumba, Laston Mukosa, Rogers Mukupa, Edward Mumba and Bwalya Bwalya in the forwards.

Isaac Sakala, Brian Mbalwe, Terry Kaushiku, Gift Kabungo, John Kabwela are the pick of the backs.

Zambia head coach Lawrence Njovu is expecting a stern test from Kenya. "Kenya is one of the top teams on the continent but we promise to give them a good game. We will not make it easy for them at our backyard,” added Njovu.