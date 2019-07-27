KCB chase second win on the circuit at Kabeberi Sevens

KCB will be chasing two consecutive wins when the Kabeberi Sevens take centre stage at the Kinoru Stadium this morning.

The bankers, who looked a cut above the competition in winning the Kakamega Sevens at the Bullring last weekend, will be without Isaac Njoroge and Michael Wanjala in Meru as the duo have travelled with the Kenya Simbas for the Victoria Cup fixture against Zambia.

Dennis Mwanja's charges are in Pool 'A' when they face Impala, Menengai Oilers and invitational outfit Meru RFC.

Mwanja will rely on teenage sensation Johnstone Olindi, Vincent Onyala and the experience of Davis Chenge, Shaban Ahmed and Essau Otieno to navigate the pool.

Defending series champions Homeboyz, who lost to the bankers in the final in Kakamega, headline Pool 'B' and will clash with Masinde Muliro University (MMUST), Mean Machine and Ugandan outfit Pirates in a tricky-looking group.

Coach Simon Odongo expects a stern test but believes his boys are ready.

"We had a good outing in Kakamega despite losing the final. We are blooding new players and I am happy with the progress so far," said Odongo.

Key players for the side will include Collins Shikoli, Brian Juma, Mark Wandetto and Leonard Mugaisi.

Mwamba, who came up short in the semifinal, losing 19-5 to KCB in the semifinals will be gunning to go all the way in their home tournament.

Kevin Wambua's charges have a date with Nondies, Egerton Wasps and Harlequins. Wambua said the event represents an opportunity to correct the errors from last week.

"We had our chances in the semi last week but we could not execute and were punished by the bankers," observed Wambua.

Mwamba has arguably the strongest team in the circuit and will have the likes of Kenya Sevens talisman Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo, Daniel Taabu, Eliakim Kichoi, Joel Inzuga and Greg Odhiambo among others.

Nakuru RFC lead the charge in Pool 'D' and will face Strathmore Leos for the second consecutive week, Kabras Sugar and newly promoted Northern Suburbs. Head coach Mitch Ocholla expected a competitive pool in Meru.

"We must avoid complacency because teams will be looking to beat us,” said Ocholla.

The Division Two category will feature 24 teams with the winner playing in the top tier at the Dala sevens in a fortnight time in Kisumu.