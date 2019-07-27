Chepngetich, Cherono headline Bogota half marathon line-up

Dubai marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich leads a quality field for the Bogota Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, in the Colombian capital tomorrow.

Chepngetich, who clocked 2:17:08 in winning in Dubai, is the race favourite after setting a course record with the No. 3 performance of all-time.

And just three months before that, she shattered the course record at the Istanbul Marathon with a 2:18:35 performance. Those performances elevated the Kenyan to No.1 in the IAAF’s world rankings in the marathon.

Also an accomplished half marathoner, Chepngetich won the Istanbul Half Marathon this April in another course record, 1:05:30, making her the 11th fastest woman of all-time to rank her No.3 currently over that distance.

Ethiopia's Mare Dibaba will bee one to look out for.

The marathon bronze medallist at the Rio Olympic Games and world champion over the distance in 2015.

Also expected to feature at the front of the race are 2:21:37 marathoner Visiline Jepkesho of Kenya, recently announced as a member of the Kenyan squad for the Worlds Championships (along with Chepngetich), and Helalia Johannes of Namibia, who is undefeated in six major international competitions, all of which have seen her lower her own national records at 10km, the half marathon and full marathon distances.

In the men's category, Lawrence Cherono will spearhead the challenge. A 2:04:06 marathoner and the No. 5 athlete in the world presently at that distance. He is joined by two strong half marathon specialists, Wilfred Kimitei (59:40) and John Lotiang (1:00:09). And rounding out the likely lead pack are Eritrean Samuel Tsegay, a past silver medallist at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships, and Ugandan Abdallah Mande with a 1:00:14 lifetime best whose strong current form was illustrated by a 27:22 10,000m run just eight days ago.

The Ethiopian delegation is led by 20-year-old Betesfa Getahun of Ethiopia, the defending men’s champion, who last year became the youngest champion in the race history. Next to him will be Feyisa Lilesa, the silver medallist at the Rio Olympic Games marathon and a former winner of this race and Tamirat Tola, a silver medallist in the 2017 World Championships marathon and a bronze medallist in the 10,000m in Rio.