Stars drop two places to 107 in latest Fifa rankings

Kenya have dropped two places to 107 in the latest Fifa rankings released yesterday.

In their recent activities, Stars picked up one win in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations edging Tanzania's Taifa Stars 3-2 and losing 2-0 to Algeria and 3-0 to Senegal respectively.

Kenya are placed 25th on the continent. Stars turn their attention to the Chan qualifier against Tanzania on Sunday with the return leg slated for next weekend at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Uganda, who qualified for the second round are placed 80th with Tanzania dropping six places to 137.

Burundi, who were making their debut at Afcon, dropped 14 places to 148. Madagascar jumped 12 places to 96 after a superb run in the continental tournament, which saw them making it to the quarterfinal.

African champions Algeria are the biggest movers in the latest rankings after lifting the African title in Egypt. They are placed 40th moving up 28 places.

The Desert Foxes are placed fourth on the continent. Senegal remain the highest-ranked African side on the list with Tunisia second and Nigeria third. Morocco are fifth with Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, DRC and Ivory Coast completing the top 10.

Belgium top the rankings with Copa America winners Brazil second as world champions France take third place. England are fourth with Uruguay, Portugal, Croatia, Colombia, Spain and Argentina complete the top 10.